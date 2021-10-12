Cult Of Chucky Ended On A Cliffhanger To Set Up The New TV Show

One of the best things about the "Child's Play/Chucky" franchise is that with the exception of the canonically unrelated remake, writer Don Mancini has been behind every single screenplay in the franchise. And for the latter three films, he also served as the director. The "Chucky" franchise is Don Mancini, and because of that, the consistency in lore and storytelling is unmatched compared to other horror heavyweights like "Halloween," or "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Mancini confirmed that the cliffhanger ending of "Cult of Chucky" was an intentional part of the plan leading to the "Chucky" series:

Oh, I had a fairly solid plan [for the "Chucky" TV series] even when I was writing "Cult of Chucky." That's why I deliberately ended that movie with a series of cliffhangers to [leave] all of the major characters with a question mark. It was very "Empire Strikes Back" that way. But I knew that answering those questions and exploring the implications of where we left all of the characters, television was going to be a better place to explore all of that because it's so dense. There's so much going on. So yeah, I was sort of planning it out as back when I was writing "Cult of Chucky" four or five years ago. I'm just a little amazed that it all worked out because it's so rare, you know.

So rare, in fact, because it's literally never happened before.