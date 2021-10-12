You Season 3 Is 'Upping The Ante,' Penn Badgley Teases

What happens after boy gets girl? Under normal circumstances, probably just marriage. But with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) involved, it's much darker than that: some scheduled stalking, occasional murder and so much cleanup.

The third season of "You" is days away from a premiere that promises the same chaotic thrills the show is well known for — but this time, Joe isn't alone. Our obsessive leading man has a tendency to jump ship each season, once he utterly derails his relationship by, ya know, murdering people. But the introduction of season 2's Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) strapped Joe in for the long haul.

Not only is Love pregnant with Joe's son, she also happens to share his proclivity for murder. Things tend to spiral out of control pretty quickly for Joe, leading to dead bodies here and there, or the occasional person trapped in a box in his basement — but with two serial killers involved, "You" season 3 sounds more unhinged than usual. Penn Badgley recently told Access that the series is "upping the ante," and went on to say:

"I think by the end of the first episode, something quite unexpected happens. It's not outside of the wheelhouse of what would happen, but you might think that would happen at the very end of the season. So, it's like, we sort of hurdle along very quickly. So ... I think by the end of the season, you're in this totally different place that you didn't think you'd be."

Expecting the unexpected has become a prerequisite for "You" fans, who are more than used to Joe's impulsive actions flipping lives upside down. So it's hard to imagine Joe truly shocking us, now that we've spent two seasons delving deep into his psyche. But this third season has a secret weapon, that could very well be the reason for the upcoming twists and turns: the mystery of Love Quinn.