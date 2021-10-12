Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer: The Home Alone Sequel Comes Gift-Wrapped On Disney

Sometimes a franchise from your childhood receives a nostalgic, decade-later continuation and it looks as good as you could have imagined it. Other times, you get what seems like a straight remake of "Home Alone" and the trailer footage mostly makes it appear to be ... more of the same of what we've seen before? That is, until the shot of a uniformed officer wearing a "McCallister" name tag seems to reveal that Buzz from the original movie has become a cop, which is absolutely wild.

"Home Sweet Home Alone" is the "reimagining" of the 1990 Macaulay Culkin-starring and Chris Columbus-directed movie that I'm not entirely sure anyone was really asking for, full of familiar music cues, gags, references, and even lines of dialogue from the original. Disney+ just released a new trailer for the upcoming holiday film, which you can watch below.