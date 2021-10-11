Halloween Kills Featurette Explores How You Burn A House Down

At the end of "Halloween" (2018), Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), bookended by two more generations of Strode women (Judi Greer and Andi Matichak), sit in the back of a truck, having barely escaped with their lives after going toe-to-toe with Michael Myers (played by James Jude Courtney, with Nick Castle reprising the role for a few scenes, as well). Laurie constructs a funhouse of snare traps, and the women successfully lock Myers in the basement before it ignites. Despite Laurie's pleas to "let it burn," firefighters have a job to do. They go to put out the fire and find The Shape waiting for them, a task David Gordon Green did not anticipate the logistics of while penning the story with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

Early in the sequel, we're supposed to see how Myers evaded death once again; how did they pull that fiery inferno off?

According to Green in the featurette, it involves hay bales, diesel fuels, and a whole lot of setup. In keeping with Green's promise to bring forth a bigger, nastier sequel, a crewmember is seen in the video coordinating the scene and gently asserting, "We gotta make it more dirty and more f*cked up." It'll be fun to see a firefighter massacre scene since slasher movies often save their mass slayings for hospital staff or cops.

It's a decision that has caught some static; MovieWeb reports a petition from a "soon to be firefighter" circling on Change.org, calling for the removal of the scene. Call me a desensitized cynic, but I don't think that footage is going anywhere, not from the same franchise that added a death-by-thumb kill in its fourth entry in order to be less soft (with special effects artist John Carl Buechler, no less). Still, no such thing as negative publicity when it comes to horror pictures.

David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills" arrives at theaters and streaming service Peacock on Friday, October 15, 2021.