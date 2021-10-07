New Halloween Kills Clips Feature Halloween, Kills

"And on the eve before Samhain it would stir, and if the lust were powerful enough, it would rise to fulfill the curse invoked so many Samhains before. Then the people would bolt their doors. Scant good it did them, for the thing laughed at locks and bolts, and besides, there were the unwary. Always the unwary."

If you squint real hard, the above prologue to Curtis Richards' "Halloween" film novelization actually spells "unlimited sequels." Richards' 1979 novel, based upon John Carpenter and Debra Hill's original screenplay for the 1978 slasher, lays the simple groundwork that an entire franchise would mine again and again: This boogeyman is cursed, unstoppable, and an October slot guarantee — if the lust is powerful enough.

It was certainly enough for the powers-that-be behind the "Halloween" franchise, among them Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Jason Blum, and writer-director of the 1978 o.g. "Halloween" John Carpenter, who served as executive producer and composer on the 2018 sequel (also titled "Halloween"). Following the success of that movie, Michael Myers has once again risen to fulfill the curse invoked by Carpenter and Hill so many decades before. "Halloween Kills" arrives this October, and these clips promise lots of kills ... and lots of Halloween.