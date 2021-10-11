Eternals 'Stands Alone,' But Will Have 'Huge Implications' For The Future Of The MCU

What these huge implications are remains unknown, of course — Zhao isn't going to spoil her own movie! We do know, however, that "Eternals" expands what we know about those who wield significant power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This film will be the first time we'll be introduced to both the Eternals — ancient aliens who have "guided" humanity over thousands of years — as well as the Deviants — the bad version (from humans' perspective, at least) of the Eternals. We'll also see more of the Celestials, the alien gods who created both the Eternals and the Deviants. Star-Lord's dad, Ego (Kurt Russell), was a Celestial, but we haven't seen or heard much about them in the MCU beyond that.

Given the amount of power these beings wield, it's not surprising that the movie about them will have "huge implications" for the MCU. We'll have to wait to watch the 2.5-hour movie, however, to find out the details on how.

"Eternals" stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight.

"Eternals" premieres in theaters on November 7, 2021.