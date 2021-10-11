Two 'Equally Important' Eternals Credits Scenes Teased By Director Chloe Zhao

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to be a gamechanger for the superhero saga, launching us into a new era of Marvel heroes. After the emotional closer of "Avengers: Endgame" and all that the Infinity Saga put us through, amping things up will be quite a task for the next wave of movies and shows. So far, things are looking promising, and very much delving into new territory with all the time-bending, multiverse insanity of "Wandavision," "Loki," and soon enough, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Another major shift to the MCU comes in the form of Academy Award Winner Chloé Zhao's upcoming "Eternals."

Zhao's MCU debut sees a team of immortal beings reuniting to face off against a new evil. Though their story starts far off in the past, long before the typical staple heroes from these movies were even born, "Eternals" is said to have huge implications for the future of the MCU. And what's Marvel's favorite way of setting up the future? You guessed it! They will once again show off how much power the MCU has on the masses by forcing theatergoers to remain seated through the credits in the hopes of seeing some tiny nugget of what's to come.

Zhao recently told Fandango that "Eternals" will keep the tradition going; when asked if anything special would be waiting after the credits, Zhao said "Yes!" and went on to add:

"Don't just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you."

Two end credits scenes is nothing new for real Marvel aficionados. Honestly, 26 movies in, it also shouldn't be anything new to the general public. And still, we all watch in disappointment as the credits roll and some people immediately exit the theater. Even more painful is watching them leave after the mid-credits scene has played, oblivious to the fact that another awaits. Hopefully they've learned their lesson by now, especially with Zhao's promise of "big surprises."