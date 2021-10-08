Muppets Haunted Mansion Featurette: Gonzo And Pepé Share Stories From The Set
The "Muppets Haunted Mansion" special, a less-than-one-hour feature that includes many Muppets and lots from Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction, is now airing on Disney+. The main Muppets are The Great Gonzo and Pepé the King Prawn, who head to the Haunted Mansion on Halloween night to mark the 100th anniversary of Gonzo's favorite magician, The Great Maguffin, disappearing.
"Muppets Haunted Mansion" already has a fun trailer, but many great specials include bonus interviews with the stars, and I'm pleased to share that "Muppets Haunted Mansion" is one of those specials. Disney+ released a featurette on the official YouTube channel, in which Gonzo and Pepé the King Prawn discuss making the feature.
Check it out below to hear what the two Muppets had to say about the production and their co-stars — humans and Muppets alike.
Muppets Haunted Mansion Featurette
"It's a scary, funny story," Pepé says in the featurette. "But it teaches the important life lesson — never ever go to a Halloween party with Gonzo."
Pepé's not wrong! As the featurette suggests, it looks like Pepé and Gonzo's time in the Haunted Mansion was full of spooky ghosts and potential death, not the party full of famous people the King Prawn was expecting.
We also see in the featurette that Will Arnett will be the Haunted Mansion's spooky host, and that there will be a lot of Muppets and non-Muppets cameos. Fozzy Bear, for example, plays a hatbox ghost comedian (Waka Waka!) while Miss Piggy plays Madam Leota, the floating head in the crystal ball that Haunted Mansion fans will instantly recognize. Animal, Kermit, and Statler and Waldorf also show up in various ghostly forms.
On the human front, Taraji P. Henson — who plays Constance Hatchaway, aka The Black Widow Bride — has a fun role as the love interest for Pepé. We also get a hint of one of the special's magical numbers, this one in the cemetery outside, and views of other Haunted Mansion mainstays such as the ghost-filled Grand Ballroom, and the attic where Constance resides.
The big takeaway from the featurette, however, is that "Muppets Haunted Mansion" looks like a whole lot of fun, especially if you're an existing fan of Muppets and/or the Haunted Mansion ride. "I think we get the Emmys for this," Pepé says at the end. "No problem."
Pepé, again, might not be wrong! You can now check out the delightfully spooky "Muppets Haunted Mansion" on Disney+.