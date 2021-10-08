Muppets Haunted Mansion Featurette: Gonzo And Pepé Share Stories From The Set

"It's a scary, funny story," Pepé says in the featurette. "But it teaches the important life lesson — never ever go to a Halloween party with Gonzo."

Pepé's not wrong! As the featurette suggests, it looks like Pepé and Gonzo's time in the Haunted Mansion was full of spooky ghosts and potential death, not the party full of famous people the King Prawn was expecting.

We also see in the featurette that Will Arnett will be the Haunted Mansion's spooky host, and that there will be a lot of Muppets and non-Muppets cameos. Fozzy Bear, for example, plays a hatbox ghost comedian (Waka Waka!) while Miss Piggy plays Madam Leota, the floating head in the crystal ball that Haunted Mansion fans will instantly recognize. Animal, Kermit, and Statler and Waldorf also show up in various ghostly forms.

On the human front, Taraji P. Henson — who plays Constance Hatchaway, aka The Black Widow Bride — has a fun role as the love interest for Pepé. We also get a hint of one of the special's magical numbers, this one in the cemetery outside, and views of other Haunted Mansion mainstays such as the ghost-filled Grand Ballroom, and the attic where Constance resides.

The big takeaway from the featurette, however, is that "Muppets Haunted Mansion" looks like a whole lot of fun, especially if you're an existing fan of Muppets and/or the Haunted Mansion ride. "I think we get the Emmys for this," Pepé says at the end. "No problem."

Pepé, again, might not be wrong! You can now check out the delightfully spooky "Muppets Haunted Mansion" on Disney+.