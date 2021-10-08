The Patient Will Star Steve Carell As A Shrink Forced To Treat A Serial Killer

"The Americans" fans can rejoice once again, for its showrunners "Joel and Joe" are back with a new project. FX has ordered a 10-episode limited series from executive producers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

"The Patient" stars the Oscar and Emmy-nominated Steve Carell, who also serves as executive producer alongside Caroline Moore ("Here and Now") and Victor Hsu ("Transparent"). The 10 half-hour episodes are centered around a psychotherapist, Alexander Strauss (Carell), who is held captive by a serial killer who wants some special, expedited one-on-one sessions to help him overcome his homicidal urges. Unfortunately, behind his clever exterior the psychiatrist is struggling to process his own repressed darkness, so the journey will be a perilous one for both of them.

"We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of 'The Americans,'" said FX president Eric Schrier to Deadline. "Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with 'The Patient,' which will showcase Steve Carell's remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator."