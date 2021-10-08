The Story Behind Daniel Craig's Final James Bond Outfit [Exclusive]

"No Time to Die," which is finally in theaters this weekend, serves as Daniel Craig's goodbye to the role of James Bond. He will undoubtedly be missed by a great many fans around the world. Luckily, the filmmakers behind the fifth and final installment for Craig's run as 007 knew they needed to send him off in style. In particular, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb did her part to make Craig's final on-screen look stand out.

Our own Jack Giroux recently interviewed Larlarb for the release of "No Time to Die." During the conversation, the discussion turned to vintage clothing, and Larlarb explained how they, along with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, came to decide on Craig's final look in the movie. They ultimately decided they wanted to go with something new, with Larlarb saying the following:

"We had discussed wanting to send Daniel's Bond off into film history with something that we haven't necessarily seen him in before, something that felt like an iconic silhouette. Not a silhouette in the way costume and fashion people talk about the silhouette of a suit, but literally like a silhouette, like the shadow of a figure that you see in that famous iconography of Bond coming through the gun barrel, right? We wanted basically something that would tick those boxes. The sweater that he's wearing at the end, I was hesitating and almost called it a jumper because of course in England, call a sweater the jumper. It's basically an adapted version of a vintage World War II British commando sweater, which I had found and brought to Daniel."

The final outfit is definitely more of a Commander Bond look, if you will, with a blue sweater, tactical (yet stylish) pants, and a white shirt underneath. All business, all class. As Larlard put it, "We wanted obviously to have that silhouette idea of him as just, the perfect human form. He has kind of got an Adonis figure."