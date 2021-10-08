The Story Behind Daniel Craig's Final James Bond Outfit [Exclusive]
"No Time to Die," which is finally in theaters this weekend, serves as Daniel Craig's goodbye to the role of James Bond. He will undoubtedly be missed by a great many fans around the world. Luckily, the filmmakers behind the fifth and final installment for Craig's run as 007 knew they needed to send him off in style. In particular, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb did her part to make Craig's final on-screen look stand out.
Our own Jack Giroux recently interviewed Larlarb for the release of "No Time to Die." During the conversation, the discussion turned to vintage clothing, and Larlarb explained how they, along with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, came to decide on Craig's final look in the movie. They ultimately decided they wanted to go with something new, with Larlarb saying the following:
"We had discussed wanting to send Daniel's Bond off into film history with something that we haven't necessarily seen him in before, something that felt like an iconic silhouette. Not a silhouette in the way costume and fashion people talk about the silhouette of a suit, but literally like a silhouette, like the shadow of a figure that you see in that famous iconography of Bond coming through the gun barrel, right? We wanted basically something that would tick those boxes. The sweater that he's wearing at the end, I was hesitating and almost called it a jumper because of course in England, call a sweater the jumper. It's basically an adapted version of a vintage World War II British commando sweater, which I had found and brought to Daniel."
The final outfit is definitely more of a Commander Bond look, if you will, with a blue sweater, tactical (yet stylish) pants, and a white shirt underneath. All business, all class. As Larlard put it, "We wanted obviously to have that silhouette idea of him as just, the perfect human form. He has kind of got an Adonis figure."
The Hard Work of Sending Bond Off In Style
Crafting that final "No Time to Die" look was not so simple as picking out a sweater and pants. Larlarb explained that the team loved the initial idea. However, getting it nailed down was extremely difficult. Not only did the look have to be tapered to Craig, but they had to make anywhere between 20 and 60 multiples of each costume for the production. Plus, they had to make it comfortable enough to film in. Larlarb also offered a window into just how much work goes into putting a Bond outfit together:
"I mean, just the number of hands within the department that each item of clothing passed through, it's an extraordinary amount of work that goes into it. We kept developing the prototype and redeveloping the prototype based on the fact that they were working on the final sequence and all the action and the stunts. Every time Daniel would come in for a fitting, we would do more multiple looks at every fitting, but we would be honing and perfecting various pieces of costumes every time."
It takes an army, as it were. But this is not only an iconic franchise worthy of such devotion to the right look, it's the end of an iconic era within that franchise, as Craig's Bond has truly cemented himself as one of the greats. He deserves to say goodbye looking like a million bucks.
"No Time to Die" is in theaters now.