The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror XXXII Clip Teases A Segment Inspired By Edward Gorey

Gorey was a writer, artist, and Tony Award-winning costume designer known for his trademark pen-and-ink stylings that frequently depicted unsettling or violent scenes in Victorian and Edwardian settings. As a small child, one of the first books I ever received was "The Gashlycrumb Tinies," an ABC book that trades standard "A is for apple" fare with descriptions of their untimely deaths in rhyming dactylic couplets like "A is for Amy who fell down the stairs, B is for Basil assaulted by bears." His books frequently were dismissed as being too dark, but for many children, Gorey's work was their introduction to the harsh realities of existence.

Gorey's work would influence many of gateway horror's most beloved entries like "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events," Rob Reger's "Emily the Strange," and perhaps most obviously, Neil Gaiman's "Coraline." Gaiman is a longtime fan of Gorey's work and even has an original work of Gorey's art proudly displayed in his home. He wanted Gorey to illustrate "Coraline," he said, but he "died the day I finished it."

Gorey passed away in 2000, but his impact and work lives on. Considering the pressure for a show as big as "The Simpsons" to reference work as popular as possible to appeal to such a wide audience, it's refreshing to know the writers still know how to sneak in their niche references to pay respect to some of the genre's historic influencers.

