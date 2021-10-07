Red Stone: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

If you liked seeing Neal McDonough fighting alongside Captain America in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or giving "The Flash" a hard time as Damien Darhk on The CW, then maybe you'd like to see him taking the lead as a hitman in a new action thriller called "Red Stone." We've got everything you need to know about the upcoming film, including where and when you can watch it.