Clips Round-Up: Clarice In Therapy, Alan Tudyk Is Distancing Socially, The Old Ways Exorcizes [Exclusive]

Thomas Harris fans were no doubt bummed when CBS could not come to an amicable agreement with MGM to shift their series "Clarice" over to Paramount+ for season 2, thus sadly ending the show after it had already been renewed. Luckily those fans can now pick up CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment's DVD of the first season, including exclusive deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes including the one we have an extended two-minute clip from. In this exclusive clip staff writer Celena Cepriaso and co-executive producer Kenneth Lin discuss Clarice (Rebecca Breeds), her internal battles, and her search for answers through unconventional therapy.

Here's the official synopsis of the DVD special feature this clip comes from, which is titled "Progress In Portrayals":

Sit with the producers, cast, writers and consultants directly involved in the series' development to dive into the various aspects of the original three decade storyline. Addressing important aspects of the show, the featurette highlights the significance and gravity of tackling the history and difficulties of minorities in the FBI through Clarice's best friend Ardelia, as well as reframing the portrayal of the transgender community.