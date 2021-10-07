Lost In Space Season 3 Trailer: Even More Danger, Will Robinson

Netflix's third and final season of its "Lost in Space" reboot is coming at us on December 1, and we've got a trailer to let us know what we might see in the show's remaining episodes.

Things haven't been going so great for the Robinsons and the other survivors in the 24th Colonist Group. And if this trailer is indication, things will continue to be tough, although the beloved robot, Robot, is still around (and maybe the other good robot, Scarecrow, too). The markedly older Robinson kids are, however, lost in space (again) around an unknown planet while their parents are in another system still dealing with the not-so-nice alien robots.

The season 3 trailer hints at what Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) will do in the final season. He wants to save everyone, understandably, even if that might mean sacrificing himself. Check out the trailer below.