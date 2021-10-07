Breaking Bad And Preacher Producer Enlists With Team Apple In The Streaming Wars

Between the full suite of talent Apple TV+ has already pulled into the streaming wars, including Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and its series hits so far, including the undeniable "Ted Lasso" and the quickly-gaining-ground "Foundation," you can't deny that they're doing this in the most Apple way possible. Step one, lure the best people in the business in with some cash. Step two, give them more cash and/or spare no expense. It's a fun strategy to watch play out on the sidelines and I can only imagine how much more fun it must feel to be one of the people getting all of the cash.

Of course, Apple being Apple, they've been cagey about the numbers. If you count success by the number of Emmy nominations, Apple is certainly doing well with their 35 noms, but we have no idea how many people are subscribed to Apple TV+ so it's impossible to fully compare the platform to Disney+ or HBO Max or the patriarch of the household, Netflix.

As of July 2021, Apple counted 700 million paid subscribers across all of their services, including music, games and everything else they have going on. There could be 100,000 Apple TV+ subscribers for all we know. Hell, there could be 20 subscribers (plus all the people they're sharing their accounts with). Until Apple opens up, we won't be able to truly measure the success of Apple TV+ or fully understand their hiring strategy. Like Ted Lasso himself, we'll just keep watching from the sidelines.