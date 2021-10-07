The Morning Watch: Adam Savage Builds A Ghostbusters Proton Pack, A Horror Movie Written By Bots & More

In this edition, on top of visiting the set of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Adam Savage also worked on a replica of the iconic proton pack from the original "Ghostbusters." Plus, Netflix teamed up with comedian Keaton Patti to create the first horror movie written by bots. And finally, in a throwback clip from "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Tim Burton talks about his original vision for "Beetlejuice" with Sammy Davis Jr. and more.