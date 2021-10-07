The Morning Watch: Adam Savage Builds A Ghostbusters Proton Pack, A Horror Movie Written By Bots & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, on top of visiting the set of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Adam Savage also worked on a replica of the iconic proton pack from the original "Ghostbusters." Plus, Netflix teamed up with comedian Keaton Patti to create the first horror movie written by bots. And finally, in a throwback clip from "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Tim Burton talks about his original vision for "Beetlejuice" with Sammy Davis Jr. and more.
Adam Savage Builds a Proton Pack
First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew chronicle the making of a proton pack prop replica from the original "Ghostbusters." This one features interactive lights, smoke effects, and extra greeblies to make it his own personal version of the iconic prop. Plus, while making the replica, Savage also gets to check out one of the hero proton packs that was used in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which makes for a good reference point for his project.
A Horror Movie Written by Bots
Next, since it's officially Halloween season now, Netflix brought in comedian Keaton Patti to help them make the first horror movie written by bots. They made a bot watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies (but not really), and this is what it came up with. In case you don't get how this bit works, everything is intentionally written to sound like it has been created by bots in the worst way possible, and the animation makes it even better.
Tim Burton Wanted Sammy Davis Jr. for Beetlejuice
Finally, Team Coco posted a throwback clip from "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" when director Tim Burton stopped by while on the publicity tour for "Sleepy Hollow." During their chat, Burton talks about terrorizing the children in his neighborhood, having some trouble with the Motion Picture Association of America and their ratings, and his original vision for "Beetlejuice" that could have starred Sammy Davis Jr. Yes, that's Sammy Davis Jr. from the Rat Pack.