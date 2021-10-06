Cobra Kai Star Tanner Buchanan Wants To Play Robin Alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

The 22-year-old Ohio native spent his youth performing in made-for-TV movies and one-off spots on television, but his major breakthrough happened during a six-episode run of "The Fosters" which led to roles on "Designated Survivor," "Game Shakers," and then a leading role on "Cobra Kai." Buchanan studied Taekwondo as a pre-teen but unfortunately had to quit just shy of earning his black belt due to his hectic acting schedule. Before booking "Cobra Kai," he began training Muay Thai, which means the dude knows how to fight.

Most recently, Buchanan appeared as the leading man in the Netflix movie "He's All That," a modernized remake of the 1999 classic, "She's All That." In it, Buchanan plays an oh-so-edgy film bro who loathes his shallow classmates but finds himself falling for teen influencer Padgett (TikTok's Addison Rae) who helps him come out of his shell and embrace what makes him special. He also gets a chance to show off his martial arts background by whooping the ass of the single douchiest character ever committed to screen.

A superhero role feels inevitable for someone with a legitimate background in martial arts and conventionally classic good looks, but Buchanan is gunning to be Batman's right-hand man.