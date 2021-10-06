The No Time To Die Crew Strapped IMAX Cameras To Dirt Bikes For One Key Scene [Exclusive]

Daniel Craig's James Bond is getting the send-off of a lifetime, with a globe-trotting swan song that offers as much emotion as it does spectacle. So what better way to capture all that rich, stunning emotion than on a giant, towering screen? "No Time To Die" is days away from hitting theaters in all its IMAX glory, so we got some details on what it took to create such a massive film.

Cinematographer Linus Sandgren spoke to /Film's Jack Giroux about working with IMAX cameras on "No Time to Die," and ultimately concluded that they were "gorgeous" to use. Sandgren appreciated how immersive the format makes the overall experience, saying, "it's just so big, the image, and you're inside of it. I'm happy we did it." But shooting with the massive cameras that still use film isn't all fun and games. Sandgren went on to discuss the many challenges of the process, some of which came from the simple question of how to hold and mount the cameras. Sandgren said:

"They are big and bulky and daunting, when you see them first time. I had experience working with them a little bit, but really on crane and tripods. So we initially thought that we were going to use them and do mostly dolly shots and crane shots, but then we're in Matera. We got to travel fast through those alleys in stone."

Bond has a thing for Italy, so it's no surprise to see him racing down the bumpy stone alleys of Matera. Brief glimpses in the trailer show off what's sure to be a thrilling chase through the winding streets of the small, Italian town. That's exactly where the problem arose for Sandgren and the crew: how do you get those bulky, awkward cameras moving quickly beside the Aston Martin DB5?

To put it lightly, they had to get creative. And after a quick brainstorming session, they found a very practical solution ... Put the cameras on dirt bikes.