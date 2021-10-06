No Time To Die Cinematographer On What It's Like To Film James Bond With IMAX Cameras [Interview]

"No Time to Die" is very much in keeping with the tone and style of the recent films, but it also has more of the glamour and bombast of the older Bond films. Aesthetically, did you and Cary want to harken back to the classic Bond films?

Totally. That was the big deal of it. In our initial call, for me to work with Cary on this, he talked a lot about that. It's a combination of finding the heart of Bond as a character over the years, like the actual core Bond. What is Bond for us? And we very much agreed on that too, where Daniel Craig has brought a deeper character to Bond. I think it's more emotional and more raw and layered, but still has all of that previous characteristics, like he's got the humor.

But visually, we definitely sort of wanted to refer to the heart of Bond. What is the heart of Bond? And to us both, an adventure. It should be an escapade. It should be romantic action, but still brutal and larger than life, but also real. For Cary, it was very important to keep that realistic action. Anything that happens to him can happen. And also to the largest extent, it actually happens while we're filming it. We're filming it in such a way that it's actually real stunts, and people are flying motorcycles up the walls.

So that was very important for Cary, that the story was grounded that way. If it's completely fantastical stunts, it's hard to also make it a heightened reality on top of that. The core of the whole story is so personal to Bond, right? Every decision he makes is personal, more than an obligation for being in the service or something.

It's more about his personal choices here in this particular film, so that all helped to design the worlds for him sort of as if they could exist realistically, but they just happened to take place in the sunset, in this romantic scene. It's like, oh, it happens to be very pretty light in Matera, Italy, when he has this getaway with his loving lady. And then once that turns into a brutal action scene, suddenly that location is bright and actually very conveniently hard and rocky and not so nice to try to run away from.

So we always visually try to connect with the story and see what the story really emotionally, how we emotionally could visualize it. I think that's important always, anyway. It's much easier, I think, and better to think about cinematography as an emotional tool. It needs to be looking at what the scene is about and what it emotionally describes and what it wants to describe. And then you describe it emotionally instead of literally what is going on.

It would be so much better emotionally if this takes place in twilight. It would feel much more moody. So that's one aspect of it, where we sort of designed the scenes that way, that they follow the emotion of the story and with the colors and with the lighting and with the way we move the camera.

And sometimes if it was a raw action sequence where Bond is really in a tough spot or situation, you want to feel with him how hard this must be, like we did that oner in handheld. And if it wasn't handled or if it wasn't a oner, it may not have been as intense. I think it helped the intensity of that scene.

In the same way, like when we did "La La Land," a oner would rather represent as well, that whatever you see is actually happening. That was sort of our intention with the oner for that. It's not a cut. It's not interrupted, not technically that way. But when you see it, you feel like you're watching what's going on for real.

And in this case, we did these things in order to just get the audience more immersed and get the feeling that Bond may not be in complete control in those moments. While when people are in control, we were moving much more smooth. That's why that twisting shot, that's also in the trailer, but when they break in through that window, it's like, we twist around, we track very straight. We track and pan very deliberately with precision, because it's a precision operation. That was the goal of explaining that scene as this is a precision.

It's also suspenseful. That's why we put it at night. If that was a daytime scene, it may not have been as emotionally suspenseful. We wanted it to be heightened realism, so more larger than life. And therefore the color palette there fitted better, we thought, to be like twilight or dusk outside, or breaking in. They're still working in there for some reason. And then the contrast in color palettes inside in order to sort of juice it up and make it more juicy. All of that is in lighting, really, and then shot on film to capture colors deeper.

And then certain scenes, we went IMAX, to open up for the audience. If you watch it in an IMAX theater, you are even more immersed and engulfed in the visual.