Stunning Escape From New York And Back To The Future Prints Debuting This Week [Exclusive]

Our pals at Vice Press, the British company run by Matt Ferguson and James Henshaw that specializes in gorgeous limited edition prints, have provided us with an exclusive first look at their latest debuts. First up we have this amazing new stylized piece by artist Tom Whalen for John Carpenter's cult 1981 sci-fi action classic Kurt Russell "Escape From New York," which will be available from both Vice Press and Sideshow Collectibles (as part of their New York Con 2021) from 6 P.M. BST (UK Time)/1 P.M. Eastern/10 A.M. PST on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Check out Kurt Russel's chiseled visage in both the limited print and its even more limited variant below, and unlike Snake Plisskin you will not think these prints would have been taller.

Escape From New York by Tom Whalen

Edition of 175

24x36 inch Screen Print

Signed – £49.99 / $70 approx

Escape From New York Variant by Tom Whalen

Edition of 100

24x36 inch Screen Print

Signed – £54.99 / $80 approx