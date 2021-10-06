Stunning Escape From New York And Back To The Future Prints Debuting This Week [Exclusive]
Our pals at Vice Press, the British company run by Matt Ferguson and James Henshaw that specializes in gorgeous limited edition prints, have provided us with an exclusive first look at their latest debuts. First up we have this amazing new stylized piece by artist Tom Whalen for John Carpenter's cult 1981 sci-fi action classic Kurt Russell "Escape From New York," which will be available from both Vice Press and Sideshow Collectibles (as part of their New York Con 2021) from 6 P.M. BST (UK Time)/1 P.M. Eastern/10 A.M. PST on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Check out Kurt Russel's chiseled visage in both the limited print and its even more limited variant below, and unlike Snake Plisskin you will not think these prints would have been taller.
Escape From New York by Tom Whalen
Edition of 175
24x36 inch Screen Print
Signed – £49.99 / $70 approx
Escape From New York Variant by Tom Whalen
Edition of 100
24x36 inch Screen Print
Signed – £54.99 / $80 approx
Back to the Future
Next up is an oldie (or an oldie where I come from) as Vice Press teams with Brooklyn's great Bottleneck Gallery for a signed timed edition of legendary poster artist Drew Struzan's 1985 poster for Robert Zemeckis' time travel comedy classic "Back to the Future," featuring Michael J. Fox in his iconic pose next to the DeLorean and its fire trails.
The original version with film credits is available for a limited window, while the "clean" art-only version comes in a limited run of 150. Both will be available as part of BNG's Virtual Con at 12 P.M. EST and Vice Press from 1 P.M. EST on Thursday, October 7, 2021. In an interesting bit of trivia, director of photography Dean Cundey shot both "Escape From New York" and "Back to the Future."
Back to the Future by Drew Struzan
Timed Edition from 6pm Thursday, October 7 until Midnight Sunday, October 10.
24x36 inch Screen Print
Unsigned – $125 / £90
Signed – $175 / £125
Back to the Future Art Print by Drew Struzan
Edition of 150
24x36 inch Screen Print
Signed – $200 / £145