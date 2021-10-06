First Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Footage Revealed, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

As we can see, this is very much just a marketing to device to build some hype and awareness for the actual trailer. Though we do get a few brief glimpses of what's to come, including some things that should look familiar to fans of the "Resident Evil" video games. Perhaps — and let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet — we're going to get a more faithful adaptation than what has come before. One can only hope.

Since we don't have a full trailer yet, here's the movie's synopsis, to give an idea of what we're in for:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

To add to that, the movie is going to be set in the '90s, which is when the games were first being released. So that should add a new dimension to the franchise. Hopefully a welcome one. And yes, it will be rated R.