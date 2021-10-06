Trainspotting Sequel TV Series In The Works, Robert Carlyle To Return

It's been more than 25 years since Carlyle first debuted as the heinous Francis Begbie in Danny Boyle's movie "Trainspotting." Begbie is a violent, angry man who doesn't pay attention to anyone or anything that doesn't benefit him. (His most famous scene in the first film shows him tossing a glass off a balcony and bloodying a girl's face.) He reprised the role in Boyle's 2017 sequel, "T2: Trainspotting," which once more pits him against Renton (Ewan McGregor), Spud (Ewen Bremner), and Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller).

"T2" doesn't exactly follow Irvine Welsh's novel sequel to "Trainspotting," "Porno," and that's probably for the better. "Porno" is a fiercely funny novel, but some of it simply couldn't work as a follow-up to the film version of "Trainspotting." It does bring up some questions about how "The Blade Artist" will fit into the filmed adaptations so far, or if it will stand on it own as a unique adaptation.

"The Blade Artist" was published in 2016 and follows Begbie under the assumed name of Jim Francis. He's living in California and has reformed himself, two decades after the events of "Trainspotting." But when his son is murdered and he returns to Scotland for the funeral, his past comes back to haunt him. Old habits die hard, and Begbie's violent tendencies are as old as he is.

Here's the synopsis for the novel "The Blade Artist," to give you a better idea of what we're in for: