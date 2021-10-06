Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Trailer: Horror Takes A Trip To Amish Country

This time the "Paranormal Activity" is going down in Amish country — and it doesn't waste any time getting creepy AF. The trailer for "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" looks polished, unnerving, and like the filmmakers actually had something to say, beyond simply making another entry in a cash cow horror franchise because money. It certainly gives us more to chew on than the previous, brief teaser trailer. Color me intrigued, dear reader.

To offer some more context, here is the movie's official synopsis.

In "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin," a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister...

To add a little something extra to the mix, Paramount+ is also set to release a documentary on the franchise on the same day. "Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity," will (per the studio) "provide fans a deep dive into the making of the 'Paranormal Activity' films with interviews, never-before-seen footage, and more."