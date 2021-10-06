There's Someone Inside Your House Stars Pitch A 'Buddy Slasher' Movie [Interview]

That's exactly what I was hoping how you would both feel about your characters because I loved the movie and your performances were part of that, so congratulations on being wonderful. Jesse, a question that I also have for you is what is it like when you are performing in a movie like this? I know you've had similar roles where your character has had to deal with adversity that you may also deal with in real life. How do you prepare for that?

Jesse: I grew up in a really small conservative town. I also kind of grew up at a time where we didn't have social media and the resources it provides like we have today. And I'm fluid, but when I was going to school, that wasn't even a word so I didn't know what I was feeling. And it's honestly been recently with the rise of activism on TikTok and a wonderful, safe, creative as heck queer spaces that are coming out that have just slowly been teaching me more and more about myself. And starting to learn about myself.

And then getting a role like this was really affirming for me and taught me so much about how I can have my authenticity and not apologize for it. And also, I can look and present how I want to present because I am my label instead of ... because I think before now, it's been people saying, "This is what queer looks like, because it's what is in Hollywood." And I think it's so great that now we're kind of taking it back and we're like, "Actually, we're so many things." So I'm just really excited about where it's going and I'm hoping that people liked my character. It's me. I'm obsessed with space. I wanted to be an astrobiologist in school before I realized I can't do math and I'm a thespian, so if you're watching it, that is me as a high schooler if I was just a little more brave.

Asjha, a similar question. Concerning the character you play, is this how you were in high school or is this you getting to play outside of your wheelhouse? How do you relate to Alex?

Asjha: It's funny. I feel like all of our characters are very similar to us. We talk about that a lot. In high school, I feel like I relate to Alex in the sense that I've always been very open, inclusive, very accepting. And that's a testament to just my family. That's just how I grew up in all walks of life or in my family, and so that's very similar. I was outgoing, but I wasn't confident in my voice. I will say I wasn't really outspoken. I would be around and I would just kind of have fun, but Alex, she knows her truth. She knows right from wrong. She'll stand up for people no matter who is around, no matter what could be the consequence. And in that sense, I feel like I agree with Jesse. Alex is probably me if I were a lot braver in high school. But yeah, I have parts of her in me now.