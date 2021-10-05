Edwards Scissorhands House In Florida Has Been Turned Into A Museum For The Movie

Beyond the Scissorhands-inspired garden and kitchen wallpaper, the Licalzi's are actively collecting memorabilia from the film and have amassed a small army of collectibles, including an "Edward Scissorhands" t-shirt that was given as a gift to everyone in the neighborhood after filming wrapped. Once the weather cools down and they figure out all of the logistics, they even plan to have free screening parties for small groups of people in the backyard.

"People cry," said Licalzi in an interview with WFLA. "Well, I mean our FedEx guy cried in the garden. We've had a father and a daughter [shaking] in the kitchen. I'm telling you, it's really bizarre."

Surprisingly, most of "Scissorhands" was shot on location in Tampa. From the multicolored neighborhood where Depp's character spends the majority of the film to the off-beat '50s looking locations like the mall where a neighbor tries to seduce Edward, you can plan a trip to Florida and visit it all. While most of the houses in the neighborhood are no longer painted in those wild pastels, the neighborhood still looks delightfully suburban and would still make for a damn good 'gram.

Interested in visiting the house and grabbing your picture in the garden? Just message the homeowners on Instagram to book an appointment and make a whole trip out of it.