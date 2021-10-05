Jessica Biel Replaces Elisabeth Moss In Hulu True Crime Series Candy

"She was a normal suburban housewife. All she wanted was a little fun with another man. She never really expected to kill her lover's wife."

That's how Jim Atkinson and John Bloom described it in the header of their account of the 1980 Betty Gore slaying that shocked Texas and a nation. Now, Hulu has ordered a scripted true crime series about Gore's alleged killer Candy Montgomery, with Jessica Biel now attached to lead.

The Candy Montgomery project was first announced in July 2020, arriving at Hulu in December with Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") announced to play the lead. The "Invisible Man" star has since withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts, and now Biel will replace her as Montgomery. The crime series tells the sordid story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her lover's wife and her one-time friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. Robin Veith penned the "Candy" pilot script and will serve as executive producer on the series, alongside Nick Antosca (under his Eat the Cat banner), Biel, Michelle Purple (under the Iron Ocean banner), and "Brand New Cherry Flavor" producer Alex Hedlund. "American Horror Story" director Michael Uppendahl will helm the pilot and executive produce. "Evidence of Love" authors Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.