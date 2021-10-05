Daily Podcast: House Of The Dragon Teaser And An Interview With The Rescue Directors

On the October 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior news editor Jacob Hall to talk about the new House of the Dragon teaser. Then, Ben presents an interview with E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin about their new film, "The Rescue."

Opening Banter:

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.