The Rescue Directors On The Challenges Of Making A Documentary During The Pandemic [Interview]

I want to start by going back to when "Free Solo" debuted. Were you fielding offers for new projects while you were doing the press rounds for "Free Solo"?

Chai: Well, this wasn't about offers. This was something that we tracked and really wanted to make, and I think, like some in 2018, we were fascinated with the events as they were unfolding. So this is something we chased as opposed to being offered.

So it sounds like you guys sought this out and were really doing the work to track it down. What did that work look like for you in those early days, in terms of getting the rights or however it came to be?

Chai: There was a whole rights situation around the story. National Geographic had the nonfiction rights to the divers' stories, and another filmmaker had started to film and it didn't work out. So once we were aware of that, we pursued National Geographic.

Jimmy: It helped that we had worked with National Geographic on "Free Solo."

What was it about "The Rescue" that made you say, "Now is the right time to make this movie"? I imagine you could have made any number of projects in the wake of how successful "Free Solo" was.

Chai: We don't really think that way. It was just more that this was a story that was just incredibly compelling to us personally and looked at questions we were interested in, and also we felt that were poignant and to the moment. This idea of how people from everywhere came together to achieve the impossible. It was a story and questions we were willing to live with for a while. Because that's the whole thing with nonfiction: you start, and you're in for quite some time. This one felt right.

Jimmy: Chai says this, and we've discussed this too, but: you only have so many films in your future. So it has to matter, and in a perfect world, for us, the universal themes and the ideas behind it will transcend the story. That's what we try to work towards. We saw this film and this story as a story that could transcend.