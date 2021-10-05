HBO Max Will Launch In Six European Countries In October

WarnerMedia's HBO Max is making its way around the globe. Currently, the streamer is available in the U.S. and 39 territories across the Caribbean and Latin America. The latest quarterly update, announced back in July, revealed that HBO and HBO Max had 67.5 million subscribers worldwide. But there's still many more to come.

As of October 26, 2021, the global audience will expand. According to THR, HBO Max is coming to six European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra. This massive expansion is the first step in WarnerMedia's plan to keep the momentum going and get the service into more global markets for a wide audience to enjoy. The next crop of European countries will get access to HBO Max in 2022, when the streamer will launch to territories including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

At the launch event held this October, HBO also revealed the details of the content available to European subscribers. Similar to the US HBO Max library, this includes content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals. When the plan was first announced back in September, the Head of HBO Max International, Johannes Larcher, said:

"This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe. WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles."