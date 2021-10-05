Succession Season 3 Clip: Watch The Immediate Aftermath Of The Shocking Season 2 Finale

Welcome to the war room, "Succession" fans. It's been a long two years since Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) declared war on his father in the explosive season 2 finale, and we've spent that time wondering — what comes next? As it turns out, HBO is giving us a very direct answer.

Season 3 picks up exactly where the season 2 finale left off, immediately following the press conference exposing Waystar Royco's darkest deeds. And with the premiere date still weeks away, HBO just dropped an exclusive look at those first few moments of the season. The latest clip shows Kendall gearing up for the chaos that's sure to follow. Let the sh*tstorm begin!

You can watch the new "Succession" clip below!