The Mandalorian Star Ming-Na Wen And Missi Pyle Join Jukebox Musical Glitter & Doom

Do you ever hear a movie news story and worry that you might be living in your own version of "The Truman Show" because it speaks to you so deeply? That was my feeling when I learned about "Glitter & Doom," a new jukebox movie musical highlighting the legacy of Indigo Girls. The premise alone is enough to get me to buy opening night tickets, but the newest casting announcement is inspiring me to camp out in front of my local theater to make sure I'm the first in line.

Ming-Na Wen, star of "The Mandalorian" and "The Joy Luck Club," has joined the cast, alongside character actor royal, Missi Pyle ("Galaxy Quest," "Josie and the Pussycats," "Y: The Last Man"). While many are already familiar with Ming-Na Wen's breathtaking voice as Fa Mulan, many may be surprised to know that Missi Pyle is also a gifted vocalist, singing as one part of the country duo Smith & Pyle with fellow actress Shawnee Smith ("Saw," "Becker").