Ben Affleck Says George Clooney Gave Him The 'Best Notes Of Any Director' He's Worked With

Ben Affleck can't stop talking about how much he likes working with George Clooney, and it's honestly very sweet. The very much from Boston actor has dived headfirst into the press tour for "The Tender Bar," an Amazon Studios-produced film directed by Clooney and based on a memoir by J.R. Moehringer, and he has nothing but good things to say about his working relationship with Clooney. The film is all about the love and admiration between a young J.R. (played by Tye Sheridan) and his bartender uncle Charlie (played by Affleck), and fittingly, it seems like the film has fostered a new mentor/mentee relationship of its own.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck spoke effusively about Clooney's directing skills, saying:

"He gave me the best notes of any director I've ever worked with; the most playable, useful notes. It's a function of his having done this job for so long, having done it really well and learned from really good directors. He credits other directors he's worked with but even more than that, it's just as much a credit to his own experience and the time he's devoted to acting and playing the kinds of roles that he has..."

Considering Affleck has worked with a suite of incredible directors over his career, including giants like David Fincher, Gus Van Sant, Kevin Smith, and Richard Linklater, that's quite the compliment. While Affleck doesn't mention it in the interview, it makes you wonder if his time working with Clooney has made him think differently about the way he approaches his own directing. With Affleck's experience at the helm of lauded films like "Argo" and "The Town," he seems to be pretty comfortable in the director's chair, but it sounds like his experience working with Clooney has been pretty singular.