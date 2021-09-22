The Tender Bar First Look: The George Clooney-Directed Ben Affleck Movie Heads To Theaters And Amazon This Winter

George Clooney's directing career has been all over the map. He came out of the gate hot with "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" in 2002, but by the time you get to last year's underwhelming "The Midnight Sky," you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who thinks he's a vital and exciting storyteller behind the camera. But perhaps that's about to change.

Clooney's next movie is "The Tender Bar," an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's coming-of-age memoir. William Monahan ("The Departed") wrote the screenplay, and Clooney has gathered a strong cast to fill out the ensemble, including Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, and Lily Rabe. Clooney and Affleck have been trying to find a project to work on together for years, and the timing finally worked out for this to be the one. And that's quite the collection of talent, so we have our fingers crossed that this will be a step up from some of Clooney's more lackluster movies.

Here's the official description:

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy's determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie's bar.

Today, Amazon announced that it will put "The Tender Bar" in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 17, 2021, before the film opens in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2021. For those who still don't feel safe returning to theaters quite yet, you won't have to wait long until the movie becomes available to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video: that will happen on January 7, 2022.