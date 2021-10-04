Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green And Producer Jason Blum Will Guest On Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown

The host followed up the announcement with a tweet of his own: "Two heavy hitters in horror–the guys who pretty much own Halloween at this point–will journey to the trailer house next week for HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN. (Apparently Michael escaped from that burning house.)." Blum also chimed in from his own account: "A lifelong dream comes true. I'm gettin' my dancing shoes on for the 'Halloween Hoedown' where I'll be on #TheLastDriveIn with #DavidGordonGreen, talking to @therealjoebob about #HalloweenKills and so much more. I can't wait to meet @kinky_horror!"

The special is an offshoot of the Shudder series, "The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs," described by the streaming service thusly:

Proving once again that "the drive-in will never die," iconic horror host and exploitation movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs is back with a new season Fridays on Shudder TV and Sundays on demand. Every week, "The Last Drive-In" series offers an eclectic pairing of films, running the gamut from horror classics to obscurities and international cult favorites. And from time to time, special surprise guests will drop in on Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl.

This year's double feature slate is currently unannounced, as is traditionally the case, but past events have unearthed fun Samhain gems. Last year's "Halloween Hideaway" featured "Haunt" (2019) and "Hack-O-Lantern" (1988), while 2019's "Halloween Hootenanny" came out swinging with a Michael Myers triple feature: John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher "Halloween," as well as two later sequels, "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," and "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers." With a third season of "The Last Drive-In" wrapped over the summer, and according to Darcy the Mail Girl, at least five more specials to come, It looks like the drive-in will indeed never die.

"Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown" will be available to stream on the Shudder TV channel, 8 October 2021 at 9 pm EST, and will be available on-demand on 10 October 2021.