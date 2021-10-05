Red Rocket Trailer: Sean Baker's The Florida Project Follow-Up Stars Simon Rex As A Washed-Up Porn Star

The dark comedy follows a 39-year-old "suitcase pimp," a man who's made his career by "managing" the various women he's dating in the adult film industry. Opening during the final stages of the 2016 election, the film finds Mikey forced to go crawling back to his hometown of Texas City, Texas where pretty much no one wants him around. He tries to reenter the life of his estranged wife (Bre Elrod) and mother-in-law (Brenda Deiss), which is no doubt the beginnings of an odd, dysfunctional family dynamic. But if it has any chance of working, it's threatened by Mikey falling into old habits when he meets the young, fresh-faced Strawberry (Suzanna Son) working the cash register at a local doughnut shop.

From the looks of it (and based on the premise alone), "Red Rocket" will delve into some complex territory but Baker has already indicated that he's more than prepared for the discussions to come. At a press conference following the films premiere at Cannes, Baker said:

"I know we're tackling tough subjects here, and I know there are themes and images that are triggering in this film, I get it. But again, it's part of the discussion... we're just going to see how audiences take it. I understand it's going to be divisive, and I understand I'm going to get some hate mail, it's OK."

Baker has a reputation for casting non-professional actors in lead roles, but he's changing things up with "Red Rocket." That said, his decision still veers into the unexpected: Simon Rex, who made a name for himself as part of the "Scary Movie" franchise, leads the film as Mikey Saber. This role offers him the chance for a dramatic comeback, which he clearly embraces. The film also stars Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son, Brenda Deiss, Judy Hill, Marlon Lambert, Brittany Rodriguez, Ethan Darbone, Shih-Ching Tsou, Parker Bigham, Brandy Kirl, and Dustin "Hitman" Hart.

"Red Rocket" reunites Baker with his longtime collaborator and co-writer of the film Chris Bergoch. The pair previously worked on Baker's most recent film, "The Florida Project," his 2012 drama "Startlet," his 2015 breakout, "Tangerine." Drew Daniels, best known for his work on 2019's Waves, serves as the film's cinematographer.

"Red Rocket" is expected in theaters on December 3, 2021. Check out the latest poster for the film below.