James Gunn Shares The Most Difficult Shot In The Suicide Squad

Gunn elaborated about why the shot was so hard to get right. "Pulling back a cart on bumpy terrain with a camera on a slider. We did it like 35 times & I still wasn't happy with it but we had a huge day of shooting so I just had to give up."

In subsequent tweets, he said ideally the shot "should land and stay more centered on Idris' face at the end more like the beginning of the shot. But, with real people walking in a real location, it was incredibly difficult to even get this." I personally didn't notice the unevenness while watching the movie, and I would bet that 99% of viewers didn't clock it upon first watch, either. But that's easy for me to say: I'm not the one who devoted years of my life to dreaming up and orchestrating this entire production, so I can totally see why an annoying imperfection like this (as opposed to the film's many imperfections that were purposefully planned) would be enough to stick in the filmmaker's craw.

In case any of you refuse to believe this and are shaking your heads and saying, "The shots in that flooding building HAD to be more difficult than this!", Gunn addressed that in another tweet. Those water shots, he said, "were incredibly difficult but we planned them out so well they were relatively easier – and I got exactly what I wanted in most cases."

"The Suicide Squad" is currently available to rent or purchase on all major platforms.