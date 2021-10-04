The Morning Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Easter Eggs, The Dying Art Of Title Sequences & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how many Easter eggs, comic book references, and possible Marvel Cinematic Universe connections you missed in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Plus, get a reminder about how under-appreciated opening title sequences in movies are today and why they need to make a comeback. And finally, see the unexpected consequences of Rey returning to Luke Skywalker's old home on Tatooine after "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."