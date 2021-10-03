Before Sunrise Co-Creator And Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter Is Making Her UCLA-Level Class Available Online [Exclusive]

Kim Krizan may not have the same level of instant name recognition as Richard Linklater, her co-screenwriter and the director of "Before Sunrise" (which has maintained a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes over the years). Yet she and her life experiences were integral to the formation of what has become one of the most beloved, critically well-regarded film trilogies of all time.

Krizan received Academy Award and Writer's Guild of America (WGA) Award nominations for the sequel, "Before Sunset," which continued the story inspired by her personal adventures train-traveling through Europe. Her screen history with Linklater predates both installments, which star Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. In 1993 Krizan appeared as Ginny Stroud in "Dazed and Confused," best remembered for the line:

"Okay guys, one more thing—this summer when you're being inundated with all this American bicentennial Fourth of July brouhaha, don't forget what you're celebrating, and that's the fact that a bunch of slave-owning, aristocratic, white males didn't want to pay their taxes."

Krizan has taught at UCLA and other institutions in Los Angeles, and she's about to bring her writing class, "The Magic Hour with Kim Krizan," online to Patreon sponsors. In a way, this brings her full circle to another scene she penned in "Waking Life," twenty years ago. The scene in question, which you can see below, has a rotoscoped version of Krizan talking about the "desire to transcend isolation." That's something that many of us have felt more acutely during the pandemic while keeping socially distanced and self-isolating.