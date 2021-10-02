Sister Act 3 Lands Tim Federle To Direct, Madhuri Shekar To Write

Bus in the nun choir and get ready to sing along with Whoopi Goldberg as she makes her triumphant return in "Sister Act 3." The belated threequel has brought on board Madhuri Shekar ("Welcome to the Blumhouse: Evil Eye") to write the script and Tim Federle ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") to direct.

We first heard tell of "Sister Act 3" back in 2018, and at that point Goldberg and her representatives said she wasn't involved, which sort of defeats the whole purpose of "Sister Act." Since then, they've apparently changed their tune. In December 2020 it was confirmed that Goldberg would be reprising her iconic role for "Sister Act 3," and Deadline reports that she is also attached as a producer, along with Tyler Perry ("Boo! A Madea Halloween") and Tom Leonardis ("Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley").

The first "Sister Act" hit in 1992, followed swiftly by the sequel, "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," in 1993. After that the franchise got out of the habit of releasing installments, so much so that a full 28 years have passed since we last heard Goldberg's character, Deloris Van Cartier, and the ladies of Saint Katherine's Convent singing Motown-infused church songs. The sweet soul sounds of the '60s song "My Guy" by Mary Wells, for instance, became "My God" under Deloris and the Sisters.

Now, "Sister Act" is getting back in the habit (again), and if we're being honest, it stirs something within me — a kind of closet-musical-fan excitement. If all church services had as much verve as the ones in "Sister Act," or as much punch as a rock opera like "Jesus Christ Superstar," the pews would be packed with people every Sunday.