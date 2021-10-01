What's This! The Nightmare Before Christmas Concerts Will Feature Billie Eilish, Weird Al, And Danny Elfman

What's this? What's this?! A concert's happening somewhere. What's this? "The Nightmare Before Christmas" songs are in the air.

If you're a fan of the animated movie and heard the voice of Danny Elfman, in character as Jack Skellington, singing that in your head, you'll be pleased to know that Elfman will indeed be performing at a "live-to-film concert experience" of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on October 29, 2021, and another one on Halloween at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Elfman won't be alone on stage, however, because none other than Billie Eilish and "Weird Al" Yankovic will be joining him, along with Ken Page, the original voice of the burlap-sacked baddie, Oogie Boogie (who was quite the subject of debate among the film's creative team).

The AV Club reports that Eilish will be singing "Sally's Song," which the inimitable Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") first performed in stop-motion in "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Weird Al will sing the part of Lock, the leader of Oogie Boogie's pint-sized minions.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a holiday tradition for many movie-lovers, and these concerts have been a musical tradition as well, with an orchestra backing the singers each time. This will be the first such show since 2018, given how the pandemic affected plans for the 2020 event. Amy Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, previously covered "Sally's Song" for the 2008 compilation "Nightmare Revisited," which also featured Korn's rendition of "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" and The Polyphonic Spree's "Town Meeting Song."