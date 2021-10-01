Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Comes To Blu-Ray And Digital In November
Right now, you can only see Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in theaters. But in November, the latest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming to home video, so you can watch the origin story over and over again from the comfort of your couch.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be available on all major digital platforms starting on November 12, 2021, which is also the same day that it will start streaming for Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge. But if physical media is what you're waiting for, then "Shang-Chi" will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just over a couple weeks later on November 30.
Along with the movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will also come with a bunch of bonus features, including no less than 11 deleted scenes, not to mention a feature commentary by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Dave Callaham.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Home Video
"Shang-Chi" was a satisfying new origin story, turning Simu Liu into an intriguing addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the events of "Avengers: Endgame," it feels like we're starting fresh in some ways, and "Shang-Chi" was a great way to usher in this new era of Marvel movies (much more than "Black Widow"). The stage has been set for the next phase of the MCU, especially with the credits scene teasing some kind of mystery out there in the universe, and we're very much excited to see how the story of Shang-Chi continues alongside the rest of Marvel's superheroes.
Here's the official synopsis for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," along with the full list of special features you'll find on the home video reelase.
Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.
"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" Bonus Features
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
- Deleted Scenes
- They're Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.
- Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.
- Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.
- I'm Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.
- Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.
- Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.
- Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor's escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.
- Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.
- Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu's philosophy.
- Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.
- Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.
- Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi's explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.
- Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.