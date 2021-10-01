Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Comes To Blu-Ray And Digital In November

Right now, you can only see Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in theaters. But in November, the latest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming to home video, so you can watch the origin story over and over again from the comfort of your couch.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be available on all major digital platforms starting on November 12, 2021, which is also the same day that it will start streaming for Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge. But if physical media is what you're waiting for, then "Shang-Chi" will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD just over a couple weeks later on November 30.

Along with the movie, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will also come with a bunch of bonus features, including no less than 11 deleted scenes, not to mention a feature commentary by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Dave Callaham.