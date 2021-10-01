The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Confirmed For 2022, Will Take Place At The Hotel Oblivion

At the end of season 2, the protagonist siblings returned to 2019 from their time travel exploits, only to quickly realize they have arrived in an alternate version of 2019: one in which a very-much-alive Sir Reginald created the Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy. It's also a version of reality in which the siblings' dead brother Ben (Justin H. Min) is alive, but he's a member of the Sparrow Academy and has no recollection of who our heroes are.

Today, several posts on the Umbrella Academy Instagram page went black and were replaced with text that reads "There's been a snag in the timeline – these posts are temporarily unavailable." One new post shines through, though:

Showrunner Steve Blackman will return for season 3, as will stars Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher. The Sparrows will be played by Min, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. There's also an "existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube" that's been cast to play the remaining Sparrow, so it should be, uh, interesting to see how that factors in to the action.