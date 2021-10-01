Bingo Hell Director Gigi Saul Guerrero Dishes On Slime And Senior Citizens [Interview]

Oak Springs feels like so many small towns in suburban America. Were there any movies or TV shows that helped inspire that feel of Oak Springs, from gentrification to the run-down parts of town, or was it really just more from life?

We didn't want to be too specific that it took place anywhere. We wanted it to just feel like just outside of any city. But we definitely loved the closeness of the communities and movies such as "Needful Things." We wanted that vibe of a smaller town or a smaller area outside of a city. So I'm so excited that you liked that part of the film.

Yeah, absolutely, because it feels so relatable. It's one of those things you can just pick yourself up and put yourself in the movie.

Yeah, exactly.

There aren't very many movies about senior citizens, and there's even fewer where they get to fight the forces of evil. I can only pretty much think of this and "Bubba Ho-Tep" with Bruce Campbell. So what inspired you and your co-screenwriters to feature older women in these heroic roles?

Oh man, that part was to me the most exciting part of this whole thing. My grandma is my best friend, I love her to pieces. And I wanted just to make a movie that she can see herself in as the hero. I think one of the last ones I saw was "Batteries Not Included" or "Cocoon," which was so long ago. So definitely all of us talking, it really felt right to have this age group as the heroes in the film. Because organically and naturally they're so funny, charming, stubborn, and wacky in their own ways that I don't think anybody young is like. We're so different and their perspective in life is so unique that those kinds of heroes in "Bingo Hell" really fit the mood and the tone of the story as well.