The Many Saints Of Newark Director Alan Taylor On The Big Question That Lingers Over The Film [Interview]

I talked to David Chase yesterday about some of the themes of the show, including death and everyone lying almost all the time. How do you try to visualize his themes?

I think it's a view of humanity that we are terrible judges of our own selves and our own character. We're constantly being dishonest to others and to ourselves. There's something sort of universal about that. It's not a judgmental thing, it's not finding fault. It's just, this is the human condition. I sometimes think that the thing that most distinguishes our species from every other is that we lie. I think a lot of animals don't.

It's sort of beautiful, in a way, to watch them try and navigate that. And it can be in little, petty things. There's a scene where Harold is in bed with his mistress and he talks about having dropped by the recruiting station earlier that day, and it made him think about joining the army. We know that he dropped by to cold-bloodedly murder somebody with a shotgun, but for all purposes he's telling the truth. He's saying, "You know, I was at the recruiting station and it made me think." He's being truthful about what he is talking about, but it's also built into a huge lie. Most of our dialogue is.

I think Dickie is the biggest liar in the movie, but do you think he genuinely wants to do good deeds?

I do think he wants to be the good guy, but he's doomed. The question that hangs over the whole movie is, can we be the person we want to be or are we doomed? Is our destiny locked in? And so, he's lying constantly to himself, but it's for a good cause, in a way. He wants to believe he can escape his father. He wants to believe he can escape that cycle of violence. He does, I think, believe, naively, that if he does enough good things, he will climb out of that. And as you say, he, like all the characters, is sort of lying constantly to himself and others.

It's interesting, his dynamic with Ray's character in the second half of the movie, because Ray can see through lies. That character, Sally, can just see right through Dickie to what, really, the truth is. Dickie keeps telling lies to him, but you can see they're not phasing him at all. He, somehow, is the truest character in the movie. So their dynamic is interesting. It's reminiscent of the Melfi-Tony relationship, I think, in the show.