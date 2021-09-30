The Sopranos Creator David Chase Doesn't Believe In The Good Ol' Days [Interview]

Needle drops are a big part of the show and the film. Do you listen to music when you write?

I go there for inspiration, but not while I'm doing the writing. I listen to a lot of music all the time, especially when I'm working, but not when I'm actually sitting there. I mean, later on during the night, I'll do it. A lot of these things are dredged up from memory. I'll go, "Oh, that was a really good song." Or I've kept this catalog in my head of so-and-so I've always wanted to use. And then a movie situation will come up in which they fit very well.

One of the great needle drops from the show was "Every Breath You Take" mixed with the Peter Gunn theme. Where did that come from?

My wife. We were listening to "Every Breath You Take," and my wife said, "That's the same song as Peter Gunn." And we played them and they worked. So, we did this mash up and she has credit on it. I thought it was an amazing insight and it worked really well in that case because it was about espionage. Domestic espionage, yeah.

Do you write song choices in your scripts?

It's very seldom. It never really works. Unless you can really plan the show around that or something. You can think about these things in the abstract, but when you see it on the screen, it's completely different than it was on the page. You wind up auditioning many songs.

You've said before you and Alan Taylor got on well during the tone meetings for the show. He'd pushback more than most directors. Did you have a similar tone meeting for the movie?

No. Not at all.

Why are those meetings excruciating for directors?

I really don't know, because I'm also a director. I'm trying to think if I was going through it. Well, if I was going through it with someone who was, where we creatively saw eye to eye, which I would think I would be or otherwise, why would I be on the show? If I was intelligent, I might look at that as an opportunity to pick things up or to try things out, but they never do. They're only pissed off and in a hurry and they forget most of it anyway. When the bullets start flying, that all goes out the window.

You originally planned on directing the movie. How does Alan Taylor's vision compared to what you had in mind?

Oh, I would like to think it was different, but what he did was, I think, very universal. Crystal clear. No bullsh*t. Just really beautiful, beautiful directing. No nonsense, no tricks. You know, really good.

Your mother would take you quite a bit to Newark as a child. Any memories from that time that influenced the movie?

Well, there's a scene out in front of an Italian delicatessen. I remember my mother dragging me to those Italian delicatessens when I was little, but that's gone on all my life. So those things still exist. I don't really think so. It doesn't remind me, truthfully, of the Newark I knew then. It's faithful to what it was, but it doesn't spark any memories for me.