Sexy Beasts Season 2 Trailer: Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Watch This Nightmare Fuel

Whoever lit the black flame candle, played with a Ouija board, or angered an old witch to hex us all with a second season of "Sexy Beasts," show yourself now or accept that my current greatest desire is to go full Liam Neeson in "Taken" and track you down. Netflix released the trailer today for the second season of their "Love is Blind" meets "The Masked Singer" dating show and all of us are now haunted by it.

When the show debuted back in July, people went bananas over what looked to be their new favorite source of trash therapy. The premise is simple: it's a dating show where the contestants wear prosthetic masks and are transformed into monsters, animals, and whatever other weird creature the makeup artists have in store for the lucky suitors.

Anyway, here's the trailer. It's hella cursed. You've been warned.