Detective Nick Amaro Is Returning To Law & Order: SVU For The 500th Episode

Thinking about "Law & Order: SVU" reaching 500 episodes has both immediately aged me into nothing more than a cloud of fine dust as well as justified the hours upon hours spent binging my favorite melodramatic and problematic crime procedural. The first spin-off of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" immediately became a cultural phenomenon, likely due to the evocative nature of the crimes featured.

Now, for its historic 500th episode, the series is bringing back an all-time favorite character, Detective Nick Amaro of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Played by Danny Pino, Detective Amaro was a regular on the series during seasons 13-16 but moved to California to be closer to his kids, and knowing the NYPD would never promote him further due to his past behavior.

After the news of his return broke, Pino tweeted, "So...anything new #SVUDiehards?"