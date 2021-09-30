Black As Night Director Maritte Lee Go Brings A Fresh Perspective To An Ancient Horror [Interview]

First off, is horror your favorite genre? I saw you've done some horror work before, but I was wondering what some of your inspirations were and if you were excited to do something with Blumhouse.

Oh my God, I love, love, love horror. When I'm sitting on my couch, like what should I do? I want to find the scariest thing possible so that I don't sleep. I love horror. I just grew up on it and found such a huge fascination for it. And it had always been my dream to direct horror films. I went to USC [University of Southern California] and almost every single one of my short films were horror.

And it was funny because USC I think I was kind of discouraged to do horror films because I'm like, that's not how you win [Oscars], but I didn't care. That's what I loved. I wanted to kind of bend reality and push the limits and explore darkness. It's just so much fun for me. So this is definitely a dream come true to work with Blumhouse. They're making the scariest things out there. And so, yeah, it's a dream come true.

New Orleans and the lingering trauma of Hurricane Katrina play a big role in "Black as Night," and I was wondering if you could tell me a little bit about that?

Yeah, definitely. So actually the writer, Sherman Payne, he wrote it originally to take place in New York. That's where he's from. The script had been bounced around from studio to studio for over the last 10 years. People loved it, but it just wasn't right for timing. And once it got to Blumhouse 10 years later, it was perfect timing. And they were making this slate of films, "Welcome to the Blumhouse", in New Orleans. It was kind of shot in the way that you shoot a TV show, one after the other, with the same crew. And so he had to quickly kind of rewrite it and make it very specific to New Orleans, which was actually perfect because there's so much history within New Orleans.

Visiting there, people are talking about the witches that exist, the voodoo that's practiced. There's so much history. The buildings that still exist there are hundreds of years old. It feels like you're in Europe. And so it's a perfect place for a vampire where they're timeless. And being able to kind of loop that in with the traumatic history of hurricane Katrina and the people in the community that were overlooked and have been suffering to this day really leaned into what Sherman was trying to write within the movie. And so it was a perfect kind of synchronicity that happened there. And I think that it also helped deepen the story and the point of view of Shawna, our lead character.