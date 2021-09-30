Michael B. Jordan To Produce This Broken Earth Adaptation

Just last week, Apple TV+ debuted its adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation," another Hugo Award-winning work that deals with apocalyptic events. It was thought to be unfilmable, but the movie and TV market appears to be opening up to more of these dense sci-fi and fantasy mythologies, if for no other reason than because there's still a big "Game of Thrones"-sized hole to fill.

If the ending of "Thrones" felt rushed and you wanted an extra season or two like George R.R. Martin, maybe "The Broken Earth" will scratch that fantasy itch in a different way. Given its title and premise, it sounds as if "The Broken Earth," like "Foundation," might be primed to address the real climate-change plight of our planet in a direct or indirect way.

TriStar Pictures is a division of Sony, which is also distributing Denzel Washington's "A Journal for Jordan" this Christmas. Jordan, the actor, stars in that film as a U.S. soldier in Iraq, keeping a journal of life wisdom for his son, Jordan, back home.

Sony Tristar reportedly acquired the rights to "The Broken Earth" last summer in a seven-figure deal. Meanwhile, Time magazine recently named Jemisin one of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

Some of the other projects that Jordan's Outlier Society has in development are a live-action adaptation of the DC Comic, "Static Shock," co-produced by Reginald Hudlin, and a Muhammad Ali series, "The Greatest," for Amazon Studios.

We'll keep you posted on "The Broken Earth" adaptation as it develops, presuming the actual Earth doesn't break first.