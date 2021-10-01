The Morning Watch: The Horror Of Doc Ock In Spider-Man 2, Daniel Craig Answers 007 Questions & More

In this edition, take a look back at Sam Raimi's expertly shot sequence from "Spider-Man 2" that introduces us to the horror of Doc Ock. Plus, listen as Daniel Craig answers some of the internet's biggest questions about his tenure as James Bond for the past 15 years. And finally, watch as David Lynch's big screen adaptation of the sci-fi classic "Dune" is targeted by the cheeky folks from Honest Trailers.